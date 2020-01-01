PM Modi's interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' rescheduled to January 20

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020" with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad to beat exam stress has been rescheduled to January 20, 2020, at 11 am, on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country, according to a government statement. The programme was earlier scheduled to be held on January 16, 2020.

Students, teachers and parents participate in the unique event with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm as they receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister, who is keen to ensure that students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and don't come under stress.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov has launched a ‘short essay’ competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2020”.

Live TV

The entries for the competition were invited online from 2nd December 2019 to 23rd December 2019 through www.mygov.in. As in previous years, students have also been invited to send their questions for the event online.

The students whose entries are judged the best on the basis of their online responses will be invited to take part in the programme to be held in Delhi at Talkatora Stadium.

The First edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019.

The third edition of the programme with school students "ParikshaPe Charcha2020” was proposed to be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th January 2020. However, keeping in view the school holidays in southern states on account of Pongal/Makar Sakranti, it has been decided to hold it on 20th January 2020 in Delhi.