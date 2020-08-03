हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discuss evolving security situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region. They also discussed mutual bilateral interests.

In a telephonic conversation, both the leaders exchanged greetings on the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

President Ghani thanked PM Modi for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement. The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan.

Tags:
Narendra ModiAfghanistan PresidentAshraf GhaniIndia Afghanistan ties
