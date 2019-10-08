PM Narendra Modi calls for women empowerment, end use of plastic at Dussehra event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Dussehra celebrations at Ram Leela maidan in New Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday and said that India is a land of festivals and festivals play an important role in bringing our society together.

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi began his speech by raising slogans of `Jai Shri Rama` and urged people to take up one mission this year and make efforts in order to fulfil it keeping in mind the development of the country.

"This mission can be- not wasting food, conserving energy, saving water, not vandalizing public property or anything which is in the interest of the nation, We should try to get rid of plastic and make it a movement," he said.

The prime minister also talked about the importance of women empowerment and said, "India is a land of Shakti Sadhna. In the last nine days, we worshipped Maa. Taking that spirit ahead, let us always work towards furthering empowerment as well as the dignity of women. The land, which worship Maa, it our responsibility to respect and dignity of every women."

"During Mann Ki Baat, I had spoken about Ghar Ki Laxmi. This Diwali, let us celebrate the accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. Those girls who have achieved and something and can inspire someone, we should felicitate them. This can be our Lakshmi Pujan," PM Modi added.

Live TV

Elucidating on the different festivals in India, the prime minister said, "Due to our vibrant culture, there is always an occasion or festival in some part of India. Every festival brings our society together. Festivals also connect us and mould us. Celebrations fill us with enthusiasm, and also give us the ability to decorate our dream."

"We have festivals in our blood. That`s why the vitality of India`s social life is festivals. Due to this, the 1000-years-old tradition does not go to club culture. Though India`s festivals, we celebrate the salient aspects of Indian culture. We get to know different types of art, music, song and dance. In India`s tradition, robots do not take birth but living humans," remarked the prime minister.

The prime minister said that we must try to seek inspiration from Bhagwan Shri Krishna and Bhagwan Shri Ram in order to understand the power of collective spirit.