PM Narendra Modi, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau discuss COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (June 17) discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The leaders updated each other about the evolving COVID-19 situation in their countries, and also discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the health and economic crisis.

They agreed that the India-Canada partnership can be a force for good in the post-COVID world, including for advancing humanitarian values in the global discourse.

The leaders emphasised the need to strengthen multilateral institutions including the WHO and agreed to work closely together at various international fora, on health, social, economic and political issues.

PM Modi also warmly appreciated the assistance extended by Canadian authorities in recent days to the Indian citizens in Canada, and for facilitating their repatriation to India.

Prime Minister Trudeau similarly expressed his happiness at the facilitation offered for the return of Canadian citizens from India.

The two leaders agreed to continue their mutual consultations in the coming days.

They agreed that as large economies wedded to democratic values, India and Canada have a natural convergence on many global issues.

According to Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday at 3:30 PM IST, India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world with 3.54 lakh COVID-19 cases, while Canada is on the 17th spot with 1.01 lakh COVID-19 infections.