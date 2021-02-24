PM Narendra Modi chairs 36th PRAGATI meeting, reviews 8 projects worth Rs 44,545 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 24, 2021) chaired the 36th PRAGATI meeting and reviewed 8 projects worth Rs 44,545 crore.

"In the meeting, ten agenda items were taken up for review including eight projects, grievance relating to one scheme and one programme. Among the eight projects, three were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from Ministry of Railways, one each from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Home Affairs," informed the Prime Minister's Office.

The PMO added that these eight projects, with a cumulative cost of about Rs 44,545 crore, pertained to 12 states namely West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya.

"The Prime Minister expressed his concerns in delays being observed in the execution of some of the projects and directed the officials concerned that all pending issues should be resolved in a time-bound manner, and wherever possible, in Mission Mode," the PMO stated.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the programme for the elimination of single-use plastic.

"Review of grievances related to Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana was also taken up," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister impressed upon the need to involve people, especially youth through a proper awareness campaign. He also called upon all officials to pay special attention to the quality of roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana.

"In the previous 35 PRAGATI interactions, 290 projects having a total cost of about Rs 13.60 lakh crore, along with 51 programmes, schemes and grievances pertaining to 17 different sectors have been reviewed," the Prime Minister's Office said.



