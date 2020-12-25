PM Narendra Modi clears the air on MSP and mandis, says farmers given better options through farm laws

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 25) held interaction with farmers from six states during which he released Rs 18,000 crore as the next installment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in the bank accounts of over nine crore farmers.

During his virtual interactions, the Prime Minister assured farmers on the continuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and government-run mandis. He also attacked the Opposition parties for backing farmers' agitation against the agri laws and accused them of pushing political agendas using the soldiers of innocent farmers.

The Prime Minister said that through the three agri reforms, the farmers have been given better options to sell their produce by farmers. "If the farmers wish to sell their produce at MSP, they can sell it. If they wish to sell their produce in mandis, they can sell it and likewise, if they wish to export their produce, they can do it. Also, if they want to sell it to traders, they can do so."

"Farmers can sell their produce in another state. They can also sell their produce through FPO and can also be a part of consumer value chain of buiscuits, chips, jam and other consume products," PM Modi said during his interaction with farmers.

"Innumerable lies have been spread about new agricultural reforms. Some people are creating confusion among farmers that the MSP is being abolished and mandis will be closed. I want to remind you that several months have passed since these laws were implemented. And in these last many months, did you hear of any mandi being closed in any corner of the country?" PM Modi said.

Tearing into Opposition parties, the Prime Minister asked if its wrong to provide rights to the farmers of the country. "What is wrong with it if farmers have been provided with an option to sell their produce online through out the year and anywhere."

The Prime Minister said that Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed West Bengal and questioned the silence of Opposition for her decision not to implement the scheme in the state that is in the interest of farmers. "70 lakh farmers of Bengal are not able to get the benefits under the scheme because the West Bengal government due to political reasons, are not agreeing to implement it. Mamata's ideology has destroyed Bengal. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?"

The Prime Minister said that some Opposition parties are misleading farmers of Punjab and accused them of having 'double policy'. "You have time to mislead the farmers of Punjab, you do not have time to start this system in Kerala. Why are you moving ahead with double policy?" he asked. "Those who are playing the game with their flags in the name of farmers, now they have to hear the truth," he added.