PM Modi congratulates new Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu, assures all possible support from Centre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 11, 2022) congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister and assured all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of the state. Sukhu was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla attended by senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congratulations to Shri Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Ji on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh CM," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"I assure all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of Himachal Pradesh," he added.

Sukhu, a four-time Congress MLA, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The Congress last week wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. This is only a third Congress government in states across the country currently after Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.