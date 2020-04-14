PM Narendra Modi extends lockdown till MAy 3, Opposition leaders slam Centre for ignoring poor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, PM Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, the PM said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens.

PM Modi said India has managed to contain the pandemic well compared to many developed countries due to its holistic approach in dealing with the crisis and sacrifices made by people of the country in the fight produced tangible results.

The PM sought the support of the people in seven areas, including taking care of elderly people, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor and downtrodden.

"If India would not have adopted a holistic approach if an integrated approach was not initiated, India's situation would have been different (compared to many developed countries). It is clear from the experiences of the past few days that the path we have chosen is right," the PM said.

India, he said, received huge benefits from the 21-day lockdown in checking the pandemic, adding that the country has dealt with the situation better with "limited resources". The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire at midnight on April 14.

The Prime Minister said some relaxation may be allowed in some areas and the scope of coronavirus testing will be expanded significantly.

"Till April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be tested on how much they are adhering to the lockdown; how much the areas have protected themselves from coronavirus. It will be observed.

"Some necessary activities may be allowed in areas that will pass this litmus test; areas which will not be among the hotspots and are less likely to turn into hotspots," he said. The PM said India may have paid a big economic price, but there can be no alternative to saving human lives.

Here are some quick reactions from the political fraternity: -

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister

प्रधानमंत्री जी को हम सब की पीड़ा के बारे में पूर्ण आभास है ,उन्होंने जो भी कदम उठाए हैं वह हमारी सुरक्षा के लिए हैं ,अन्यथा हम भी चीन इटली अमेरिका और ब्रिटेन की राह पर चल पड़ते। 3 मई तक सहयोग करें ,घर पर रहें ,सुरक्षित रहें।

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

A re-adapted #Saptapati from @PMOIndia @narendramodi



1. Care for elders

2. Stay within Laxman Rekha

3. Use homemade masks

4. Follow precautions from

@moayush

+ use #AarogyaSetu app

5. Extend help to the poor

6. Pls don’t lay-off employees

7. Respect doctors & medical workers

P Chidambaram, Congress

Poor left to fend for themselves for 40 days, practically soliciting food.

BS Yeddyurappa, CM of Karnataka

I welcome PM's decision. Our govt will implement GOI guidelines which will be announced tomorrow. I appeal to the people of Karnataka to help us to contain this disease.

Mayawati, BSP

After the Central government announced the lockdown, people who had gone to different states to earn livelihood were forced to go back to their native places due to neglect by the respective state governments and their owners.