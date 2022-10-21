PM Narendra Modi fulfils a PROMISE, wears 'SPECIAL DRESS with SPECIAL CONNECTION' at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 2-day tour of Uttarakhand and he first visited Kedarnath temple and offered prayers. When PM Modi reached the holy land of Baba Kedarnath, he wore a special dress which has a special connection with Himachal Pradesh. The dress worn by PM Narendra Modi on the Kedarnath tour is called Chola Dora and it is manufactured in the handloom industry of Himachal Pradesh.

When PM Modi went on Himachal's Chamba tour, a woman gifted him this dress by making it with her own hands. Taking the dress during the Chamba tour, PM Narendra Modi had promised the woman that whenever he visits a cold place, he would wear it. On reaching Kedarnath temple, PM Modi fulfilled his promise and today the Prime Minister arrived wearing the same dress. There is very good handicraft on this dress.

After worshiping in Kedarnath, PM Modi will visit Badrinath. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 3400 crore in Uttarakhand during this visit. After worshiping at Kedarnath temple, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the ropeway connecting Gaurikund with Kedarnath. Kedarnath ropeway will be about 9.7 km long. It will connect Gaurikund with Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from the present 6-7 hours to around 30 minutes.