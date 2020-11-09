PM Narendra Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on state's formation day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Nov 9) greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the state's 21st formation day and hoped the state will continue to scale new heights of development.

On the path of development, may this state, full of natural wealth and beauty, continue to scale new heights of development, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

उत्तराखंड के निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर, प्राकृतिक संपदा और नैसर्गिक सौंदर्य से भरपूर यह प्रदेश ऐसे ही विकास की नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छूता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2020

He congratulated all the residents of the state on its 21st formation day. Uttarakhand was formed on this day in 2000.

