हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on state's formation day

On the path of development, may this state, full of natural wealth and beauty, continue to scale new heights of development, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

PM Narendra Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on state&#039;s formation day
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Nov 9) greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the state's 21st formation day and hoped the state will continue to scale new heights of development.

On the path of development, may this state, full of natural wealth and beauty, continue to scale new heights of development, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He congratulated all the residents of the state on its 21st formation day. Uttarakhand was formed on this day in 2000.

Live TV

Tags:
Narendra ModiUttarakhand formation dayUttarakhand
Next
Story

No gunfire, inappropriate behaviour: RJD's message to supporters ahead of Bihar assembly election vote count
  • 85,53,657Confirmed
  • 1,26,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M36S

Good news for Indians as soon as Joe Biden takes over as United States' President