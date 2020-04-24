हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramzan

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ramzan, prays for everyone’s safety and prosperity

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, PM Modi prayed for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. He hoped that the Holy Month may bring an abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion.

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ramzan, prays for everyone’s safety and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan. The Islamic holy month begins from Friday as the moon was sighted in the states of Karnataka and Kerala. It was first seen at Kappad in Kerala's Kozhikode and then in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka.

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, PM Modi prayed for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. He hoped that the Holy Month may bring an abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. 

“Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," PM Modi tweeted.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dusk to dawn. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called Sahur or Sehri and is broken with an evening meal called Iftar. 

There are fixed timings of Sehri and Iftar for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and Iftar timing is for breaking the fast. 

Unlike the Gregorian Calendar, the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic year and begins when a crescent moon is sighted. After 29 or 30 days of fasting and prayers, depending on the moon-sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

Ramadan signifies fasting, charity, and spirituality for the Muslim community. It is said that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed in this holy month. Besides fasting, recitation of Qur'an has special significance in the month.

Tags:
RamzanRamadanNarendra ModiIslamic holy month
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19 prevention, containment and management in India being monitored at highest level: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan
Corona Meter
  • 23452Confirmed
  • 4814Discharged
  • 723Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M38S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, April 24, 2020