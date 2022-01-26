PM Narendra Modi greets the nation on 73rd Republic Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

"Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted. The Republic Day Parade ceremony will formally commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial in Delhi.

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

The grand Republic Day Parade 2022 at the majestic Rajpath will showcase India`s military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav`.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine from various ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

Apart from cultural performances by more than 480 dancers from across the country, the parade will also feature a grand 75 aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force.

An unprecedented security cover has been put in place in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day parade, which is scheduled to start half an hour later than usual this year.

Live TV