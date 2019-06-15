PM Narendra Modi holds 'no formal talks' with Imran Khan in Bishkek, arrives home after SCO Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived home on Sunday after concluding his highly successful two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit during which he urged the participating nations to unite against terrorism.

PM Modi was received by top MEA officials at the IGI airport upon his arrival from Bishkek.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan where he participated in #SCOSummit2019 . pic.twitter.com/IJKOfXJiQ3 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

During his visit, PM Modi held successful bilateral talks with China, Russia, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, apart from addressing the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

The Prime Minister discussed the global security situation, terrorism, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and topical issues of international and regional importance at the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) annual summit in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek.

Though he held discussions with top Asian leaders at the SCO Summit, PM Modi did not hold any formal meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

However, PM Modi exchanged "usual pleasantries" with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan in the Leaders` Lounge at the SCO Summit.

Besides this, the Prime Minister also held a ''pull-aside'' meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the sidelines of the SCO Summit on Friday, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

PM @narendramodi had a 'pull-aside' meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of #Belarus on the margins of #SCOSummit. The two countries share the common goals of development and cooperation in the region. @amb_in @BelarusMFA pic.twitter.com/XpegeYGECg — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019

During his address at the SCO Summit, PM Modi coined the acronym ''HEALTH'', which is a template for strengthening cooperation amongst the member-states.

Expanding on the acronym, he said that the `H` in HEALTH stands for Healthcare Cooperation, `E` for Economic Cooperation, `A` for Alternate Energy, `L` for Literature and Culture, `T` for Terrorism free society and `H` for Humanitarian Cooperation.

Even though India did not hold any official talks with Pakistan - who is also an SCO member - in Bishkek, PM Modi also jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov earlier today, following which the new strategic partners held a bilateral.

He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome by Jeenbekov at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace in the Kyrgyz capital, which formally started off the Prime Minister`s bilateral visit to the Central Asian country.

Red carpet welcome As the bilateral visit begins, PM @narendramodi was extended a ceremonial welcome by the #Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace in #Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/YgaFXUoPNp — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019

15 documents were exchanged in various sectors in PM Modi and Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov`s presence at a joint presser which followed the India-Kyrgyz bilateral.

Expanding the template of cooperation. 15 documents were exchanged in various sectors in the presence of PM @narendramodi and Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov. Full list of documents is at https://t.co/rnr2jgJsNo — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019

India also proposed a 200 million dollar line of credit to Kyrgyzstan during wide-ranging talks with the country on Friday.

Even though Pakistan again showed its eagerness in holding talks to resolve all issues, India maintained its stance that Islamabad needed to create a terror-free atmosphere first -- a position which was conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping by the Prime Minister during their bilateral on Thursday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiralled following the deadly February 14 Pulwama terror attack. New Delhi has remained firm to its stand, saying that terror and talks with Islamabad cannot go together.

The next SCO Summit will be hosted by Russia, the MEA confirmed in a special briefing here on Friday. India became a full member of the organisation in 2017 in Astana, along with Pakistan.

(With Agency inputs)