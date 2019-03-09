PM Narendra Modi likely to contest Lok Sabha election 2019 from Varanasi, claim BJP sources

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019 from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, according to BJP sources.

There is no official word on this so far but it is understood that a decision in this regard has been taken during a meeting of the BJP's Parliamentary Board – the party's highest decision-making body – on Friday evening.

When asked from where PM Modi will contest the next Lok Sabha elections, sources told PTI that it has already been decided that he will contest from Varanasi, the constituency which he represents in the current Lok Sabha.



Ahead of crucial polls, the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting was held at the party’s headquarters in Delhi, during which the central leadership brainstormed for almost three hours discussing the poll strategy to reach out to millions of voters across the country.

The meeting was attended by PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and other senior leaders of the party.

Visuals: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, EAM Sushma Swaraj and other senior leaders at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting at party's headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PPJjVvdjM7 — ANI (@ANI) 8 March 2019

PM Modi had won from Varanasi with 5,81,022 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Varanasi has been important considering the fact that after PM's victory in Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's allies managed to wrest all eight assembly constituencies in the city during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

It is also being speculated that the saffron party may introduce certain criteria, including age bar, for candidates.

However, a party leader has said the main criteria behind selecting a candidate will depend on his chances of winning a seat.

After the Parliamentary Board meeting, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav announced a tie-up with All Jharkhand Students Union in Jharkhand (AJSU).

The AJSU is already a partner in the BJP-led government in the state.

Yadav also said the BJP will contest 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the AJSU one.