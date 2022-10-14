NewsIndia
PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

The prime minister would first visit Kedarnath where he will perform a puja and assess the ongoing work there. He will then pay obeisance at Badrinath Temple and review the projects taken up under the Badrinath master plan, the sources said.

Gopeshwar: The district administration has started its preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples ahead of Diwali on October 21.

Though officials were tight-lipped about the prime minister's proposed visit to the Himalayan temples, sources said he would offer prayers at the temples and review the reconstruction projects underway there.

He is also likely to visit the border village of Maana and interact with the villagers and jawans, sources said, adding preparations for Modi's proposed visit have been afoot for nearly a week.

