PM Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump: Key quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France's Biarritz on Monday. In what was their second meeting of 2019 and first since India revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, both leaders showcased tremendous bonhomie and camaraderie on a range of issues.

Significantly, the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed and PM Modi, in a strong message sent in Pakistan's direction, reiterated India's long-maintained stand that the Kashmir issue was a bilateral one and requires no intervention from a third country.

Here are some of the key quotes from both leaders after their key meeting.

PM Narendra Modi:

* All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don't bother any other country regarding them. We can both work together.

* This is an important meeting with my friend (Trump) and the oldest democracy (US). India is the oldest democracy. He (Trump) congratulated me after the election victory.

* In the field of economy, we are in constant talks and place due consideration of their suggestion.

* Indian diaspora in the US has been a part of US' progress. I thank the people of the US and the administration for that.

* India and US can work together, we have common values which can help the world.

Donald Trump:

* Great to be with PM Modi. India is an incredible country and he is an incredible man.

* He (PM Modi) is a man who has the love and respect of his country.

* We have spoken about trade, military, many different things. I learnt a lot about India, a fascinating place.