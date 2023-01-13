PM Narendra Modi pitches for human-centric globalisation; demands UNSC reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pitched for human-centric globalisation during his opening remarks on day 2 of the Voice of Global South Summit. PM Modi said that India wants globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. "We want globalisation that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains. Developing countries desire globalisation that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis," said PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi also said that the world today needs reforms at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "We developing countries are also concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape. These geopolitical tensions distract us from focusing on our development priorities. To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need a fundamental reform of the major international organisations including the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions. These reforms should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world and reflect the realities of the 21st century," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the last 3 years have been difficult, especially for developing nations as the challenges of the COVID pandemic, rising prices of fuel, fertiliser and foodgrains and increasing geo-political tensions have impacted development efforts.

PM Modi also announced to set up a global south centre. "Happy to announce that India will establish a global south centre - Centre of Excellence. This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices of any of our countries which can be scaled & implemented in other members of the global south," said the prime minister.

PM Modi said that India will also launch a Global South Science and Technology initiative to share its expertise with other developing nations.

"I would like to announce a new Aarogya Maitri project. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises...For synergising our diplomatic voice, I propose a Global South Young Diplomats Forum to connect youthful officers to our Foreign Ministries. India will also institute Global South scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India," said PM Modi.