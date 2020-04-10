PM Narendra Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying he devoted his life to serve others.

"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice," PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

PM Narendra Modi said we should remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice on this day.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross.