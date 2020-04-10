हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying he devoted his life to serve others.

"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice," PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi said we should remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice on this day.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross.

