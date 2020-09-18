PM Narendra Modi 'soft-trolls' Opposition in his reply to actor-model Milind Soman's birthday message

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe on opposition late on Thursday while replying to actor-model Milind Soman's wishes for his 70th birthday on social media.

Wishing PM Modi on his birthday, Soman had tweeted, "I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country."

In a perky reply, PM Modi thanked Soman for the messages and for 'wishful thinking'. He also took a swipe at the opposition which had on Thursday walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest against the passage of two agriculture reform bills. In a series of late-night tweets, PM Modi also indirectly accused the opposition of misleading farmers against the bills.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid opposition protests and walkout, followed by the resignation of Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet.

Assuring that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue, the Prime Minister said 'many powers are engaged in creating confusion among the farmers'.

"The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the farmers and agriculture sector of the country. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. This will give our agriculture sector the benefit of modern technology, while empowering the farmers.

"There are many power trying to confuse the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue. This bill will actually provide many more options to the farmers. They are truly empowering."