PM Narendra Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham, stresses on need to have pilgrim, environment-friendly facilities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) reviewed the ongoing development work at the Kedarnath Dham and stressed on the need to have pilgrim and environment-friendly facilities.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the review included boosting infrastructure at Kedarnath, which would enable more pilgrims as well as tourists to visit.

"Prime Minister emphasized on the need to create pilgrim-friendly and environment-friendly facilities," said the PMO.

They added, "He also called for using the latest technology in the efforts underway as a part of further developing Kedarnath and surrounding areas."

Earlier on June 10, PM Modi had reviewed the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing.

PM Modi had expressed, "The state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings."

Laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, PM Modi gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the stretch extending from Ramban to Kedarnath.