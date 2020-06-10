हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kedarnath dham

PM Modi reviews of Kedarnath reconstruction project, says it should stand test of time

PM Modi said, "the state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings."

PM Modi reviews of Kedarnath reconstruction project, says it should stand test of time
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 10) conducted a review of the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing, the official statement said. 

PM Modi said, "the state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings."

The Prime Minister suggested that the present construction season could be utilized for completing pending works by proper distribution of labour pools, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing, adding "This will help to create facilities and infrastructure to better sustain tourism flows in the years to come."

Laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, PM Modi gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the stretch extending from Ramban to Kedarnath. "This work will be in addition to the re-development of the main shrine in Kedarnath," he added.

The meeting also saw detailed discussions on topics related to status of development of Brahma Kamal vatika (garden) and museum to greet pilgrimsen-route to Vasuki Taal, re-development of old town quarters and properties of historical significance keeping in-tact their original architectural façade as well as other facilities like eco-friendly parking spaces at a proper distance from the shrine and at regular intervals, said the statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior officials participated in the discussions.

Tags:
Kedarnath dhamBadrinath DhamPM ModiChief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat
Next
Story

Ram Janmabhoomi: Rudrabhishek held at Kuber Tila in presence of saints

  • 2,76,583Confirmed
  • 7,745Deaths

Full coverage

  • 71,55,952Confirmed
  • 4,07,302Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M34S

Video: Delhi CM Kejriwal thanks everyone for good wishes as he tests negative for COVID-19