PM Narendra Modi reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccine, discusses roll-out strategy in India

PM Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine and discussed its roll-out strategy in India. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi asserted that he held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward.

The PM added that important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. He further added that various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to health care workers, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out were reviewed.

This comes two days after the Centre on November 18 had announced its decision on the COVID-19 vaccine for India and stated when it will be available for the people.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on three important matters-the COVID-19 vaccine, another lockdown in Delhi and fund given to the Delhi government to combat the deadly pandemic. He said that the central government is keeping a close watch on Delhi's situation and will provide all necessary help.

Speaking on the availability of COVID-19 vaccine, he had said, "I am confident that the vaccine will be ready by early next year. We have been preparing for the last two-three months on the group to whom we will give vaccine first is being arranged. By June-July-August 2021, we are preparing complete modernities to give vaccines to 25 to 30 crore people. We provide vaccine to crores of children in one day, the whole system is there, the government is fully using the old experience and a solid strategy is also being prepared."

"Vaccine trials are taking place in many places in the world, the results are coming and they are promoting it. Two vaccines of India have also reached the third stage of clinical trials and in the coming few days, in the near future, they will be ready and people will get it in 2021," he asserted.

Speaking on the initiative and steps taken by the Centre, the Health Minister said that ICMR is making all the necessary arrangements. "The beds in ICU are being increased, more doctors and nurses are being provided, the retired doctors and nurses of AIIMS have also been asked to be made available and a more vigilant eye have been asked to be kept on the ICU and quarantine situation. A re-survey in Delhi should be done in case of quarantine, the status of beds and ICU."

He added, "The Prime Minister has also said in the past that in any case, do not leave the appropriate behaviour to defeat COVID-19. The government is constantly saying that your mask, social distancing and hand sanitizing are the biggest social vaccine to protect against coronavirus. This situation happened in Delhi before too."

"For the first time when we reviewed the situation in Delhi, a few months ago, five to six thousand tests were being done and now we got it increased to 20,000-25,000. Now when we have reviewed the situation in Delhi again, we feel that there is a need for an increase in testing, and probably not the same amount of testing was happening in Delhi. There should be a lot of intervention with sharp eyes and there was a need for more strengthening," he added.

On the fund given to the Arvind Kejriwal government, he said, "We have given sufficient amount of money to the Delhi government and if they will give the account of it, then they can receive more money. PPE, N95 mask and ventilator, whatever is needed they can tell us we have given before and we are ready to give again. It has been said in the meeting."

On the situation in Delhi he said, "I think whatever is the situation in Delhi, there is a need for more disciplined behaviour inside the society. Home Ministry is holding a meeting in detail about this, right now. At weddings, 50 people have been given permission from 200. But I personally do not feel the need for extensive lockdown repetition in Delhi."