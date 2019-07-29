close

Bihar floods

PM Narendra Modi reviews situation due to Bihar floods, assures all possible help

At least 129 people have been killed in Bihar due to flooding in recent weeks and several rivers in the state are running well above the danger mark.

PM Narendra Modi reviews situation due to Bihar floods, assures all possible help
IANS Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on the situation arising due to floods in the state. He reviewed the situation at hand and assured them of all possible assistance that may be required.

At least 129 people have been killed in Bihar due to flooding in recent weeks. Water in several rivers running through the state - Kosi, Gandak and Mahananda - continue to be well above the danger mark. While the state administration has been working overtime to evacuate people and provide relief materials to them, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) too have been deputed. There are reports of several villages in the state that have completely submerged.

PM Modi spoke to the CM and deputy CM to get an update on the current scenario and what needs to be done further to limit the loss of life and damage to property.

Lakhs of people are affected in Bihar due to floods which reportedly began due to incessant rainfall in Nepal. The state government has announced monetary relief to flood-affected families and the amount will be sent directly to their bank accounts. Rival parties in the state, however, have cried foul and have alleged that the Nitish government is not doing enough.

Bihar floodsPM Narendra ModiNitish KumarBiharSushil Modi
