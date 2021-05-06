हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaks to 4 Chief Ministers, 2 L-Gs on COVID-19 crisis: Govt source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 6) spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand about the coronavirus COVID-19 related situation in their states. He also spoke to Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu &and Kashmir about the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territories, government sources told ANI today.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 6) spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand about the coronavirus COVID-19 related situation in their states. He also spoke to Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu &and Kashmir about the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territories, government sources told ANI today.

Narendra ModiCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19 vaccinecovid-19 indialockdownlockdown 2021
