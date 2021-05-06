New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 6) spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand about the coronavirus COVID-19 related situation in their states. He also spoke to Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu &and Kashmir about the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territories, government sources told ANI today.
Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi speaks to 4 Chief Ministers, 2 L-Gs on COVID-19 crisis: Govt source
File Photo
