PM Narendra Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasises on continued cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on handling the coronavirus pandemic. They also agreed to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field of solar energy.

"The two leaders agreed to continue and advance bilateral cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus with emphasis on technological cooperation and tests," Israeli PM's official twitter handle said.

"The two (leaders) also agreed to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field of solar energy in order to jointly achieve more inexpensive solutions that will benefit the economies of both countries and the entire world," Israeli PM's office also tweeted.

A statement read, "The leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the fields of research, field trials of diagnostic tools and vaccine development."

It also added, "They agreed on the importance of close cooperation in these important areas not only for the benefit of the people of the two countries but also for the greater good of humanity."

Both the leaders also reviewed ongoing cooperation in the areas of water and agriculture, health, trade, and start-up and innovation, and discussed further deepening of these ties.

The leaders agreed to continue holding regular consultations to share assessments on emerging regional and global challenges and opportunities, and for providing guidance to advance the close and robust bilateral strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed warm greetings on the Jewish New Year and the Jewish festival of Sukkot to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the people of Israel.

India and Israel have been cooperating in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a high-level delegation from Israel carrying out trials on a rapid testing kit in India. It was the fourth telephonic conversation between the two leaders since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India sent a "much-needed" consignment of medicines at Israel's request which was reciprocated by Israel when it sent a consignment of ventilators to Delhi.