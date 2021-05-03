हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual summit with UK PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) will hold a virtual summit with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As per the release of the Ministry of External Affairs, “the virtual summit is considered an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss COVID-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.”

The release from Ministry of External Affairs also added that a comprehensive roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare.

India and the United Kingdom have worked together and have developed a strategic partnership since 2004. Both the countries have participated in high-level exchanges and growing convergences over a range of issues. 

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar is also scheduled to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in London this week, from Monday to Thursday (May 3-6, 2021). India will be attending the G7 summit as an invited guest country. The External Affairs Minister will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK.

