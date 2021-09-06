हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to interact with health workers, vaccine beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh today

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 6, 2021) will virtually interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh at 11 AM through video conferencing.

"Himachal Pradesh has set a benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 by giving the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people. Will have the privilege of interacting with many such beneficiaries and health workers of the state through video conferencing tomorrow at 11 am," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to a press release from Prime Minister’s Ofiice (PMO) the event is scheduled to take place at 11 AM on Monday. Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The efforts by the state included geographical prioritization to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others, informed an official release by the Prime Minister's office.

The state gave special attention to women, the elderly, divyangjans, industrial workers, daily wagers etc and undertook special campaigns like "Suraksha ki Yukti-Corona se Mukti" to attain this milestone.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be present during the event.

