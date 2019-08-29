PM Narendra Modi to launch 'Fit India Movement' today; schools, colleges to live-stream event

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Fit India Movement’ on 'Khel Diwas' on Thursday with an aim to make physical activities and sports a part of daily life of the citizens. The event will be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. During the event, the PM will address people and will also administer the participants a fitness pledge.

The programme will be directly telecast on Doordarshan between 10 AM to 11 AM. As part of the movement, common people would be informed about the benefits of staying fit towards leading a healthy life.

During his latest Mann Ki Baat - a popular radio address by the PM – he had asked people to take part in ‘Fit India Movement’. “It will be an interesting campaign for all alike, women, children, young and old," PM Modi said.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked higher educational institutions (HEIs) to motivate staff and students to attempt walking 10,000 steps each on the day and “and follow it up in daily routine”.

The Commission also directed institutions to screen the launch event live for faculty and students while ensuring their attendance.

Short video clips of activities held on campus are to be sent to the UGC. The institutes have also been directed to prepare and implement a fitness plan, incorporate sports, exercise, physical activities into the daily routine on campus, as per the latest circular released by the UGC.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also instructed its affiliated schools to make necessary arrangements for viewing/ hearing of the launch function of the Fit India Movement.

Top industrialists, sportspersons, actors and other celebrities have extended their support to the Fit India Movement and pledged to take part in it.

The Fit India Movement will be managed by more than 11 ministries with the coordination of each other including Sports Ministry, HRD ministry, Panchayati Raj Ministry, Rural Development Ministry etc.