PM Narendra Modi to visit Mathura, will launch national programme against foot and mouth disease

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will visit Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to launch several programmes and also honour 25 women who pick plastics from garbage. He will visit the town for a duration of 100 minutes.

The PM will launch the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating the foot and mouth disease and Brucellosis in the livestock. The programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the disease. It will be implemented for a period of five years till 2024 at a cost of Rs 12,652 crore. The programme will include 1,750 animals including cows, buffaloes, and goats.

He will also launch the National Artificial Insemination Programme during the event. The PM will also visit Pashu Vigyan Evam Arogya Mela and launch Babugarh Sex Semen facility.

In addition to these, PM Modi will also launch simultaneously countrywide workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all the 687 districts of the country on the topic of vaccination and diseases management, artifical insemination and productivity.

The PM will land at Mathura at 10.50 am and reach the event at 11 am. Local people, farmers and doctors will also be present in the program. Open operation of animals will be performed infront on the PM.

At 12 noon, PM Modi will take part in the programme and return to Delhi by 1.20 pm.