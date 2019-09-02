PM Narendra Modi will address UN conference to combat desertification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address representatives from 196 countries at the United Nations (UN) conference to combat desertification, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The event will take place from September 2-13 at the India Mart and Expo.

The Conference of Parties (COP) is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It brings together the 196 nations and territories – called Parties – that have signed on to the Framework Convention.

Ministers from 196 countries, scientists and representatives of national and local governments, non-governmental organizations, city leaders, the private sector, industry experts, women, youth, journalists, faith and community groups will share their expertise and agree on the most viable solutions.

Reversing land degradation and its outcomes while accelerating positive achievements for people and for ecosystems with a view to delivering on Sustainable Development Goals is the core agenda of the fourteenth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP14).

The UNCCD’s Conferences of the Parties (COP) is the place where governments agree on strategic and effective land use and sustainable land management goals to ensure nature and ecosystems thrive. COP14 will focus on the critical gaps in land management and planning, but also on practical actions to ensure the successes we are achieving, which are becoming more evident on the biophysical level, increase human well-being everywhere.