close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi will address UN conference on combating land desertification

During the Conference, an estimated 7,200 participants that include Ministers and representatives of governments, non-government and intergovernmental organisations, scientists, women and youth from the 197 parties are expected. 

PM Narendra Modi will address UN conference on combating land desertification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level Segment of the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Monday in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

During the Conference, an estimated 7,200 participants that include Ministers and representatives of governments, non-government and intergovernmental organisations, scientists, women and youth from the 197 parties are expected. They will take around 30 decisions with actions that aim to strengthen land-use policies worldwide and address emerging threats, such as forced migration, sand and dust storms, and droughts.

Live TV

The event started on September 2 and will continue till September 13 in which 'Delhi Declaration' will form the future course of action on land degradation.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) had tweeted, "At 11.15 am tomorrow morning, PM Narendra Modi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to UNCCD being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This conference will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management." 

The Conference is being held at a time when India has assumed the COP Presidency from China for two years. It will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management. ‪It is noteworthy that India has had the honour of hosting the COP of all three Rio Conventions on Climate Change, Biodiversity and Land Management.

UNCCD was adopted in Paris on June 17, 1994, and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996. The other two Rio Conventions that emerged as a major outcome of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit were the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Tags:
Narendra ModiUnited Nationsdesertification
Next
Story

Centre not thinking of altering Article 371, says Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam

Must Watch

PT22M29S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Pakistan is dumbfound with Modi govt's decisions on Kashmir?