PM Narendra Modi's 9-point agenda to tackle spread of coronavirus in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this. The PM's address to the nation on combating the challenge of COVID-19 came as India witnessed a total of 173 positive cases in the country on Thursday evening. On the occasion of ‘Navratra’, the Prime Minister made nine requests to the people.

The PM said that patience and resolve of all Indians is vital in fighting the global pandemic which has wreaked havoc all over the world. He requested citizens to follow certain measures to ensure the containment of the fast-spreading virus and emphasized on the importance of not taking the pandemic lightly and the need to be aware and proactive towards prevention of COVID-19.

He also urged citizens to follow the mantra of “when we are healthy, the world is healthy” and stressed on the importance of following self-imposed norms like ‘social distancing’. Requesting citizens to patiently abide by the norm, he highlighted the need to isolate oneself and come out of the house only if imperative, while trying to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.

The PM also urged that senior citizens above the age of 60 should not come out of their homes for the coming few weeks. Highlighting the stress on the hospitals, he urged everyone to avoid routine checkups during this time and to extend the date of surgeries scheduled, wherever feasible.

Here are nine call to actions given by PM Modi in his address to the nation to observe this Navratri:

1) Every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.

2) Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

3) Dutifully observe Janata Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

4) At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)

5) Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

6) Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

7) Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners.

8) Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

9) Stay away from rumours.

Prime Minister also urged the business community and higher-income groups to look after the economic needs of those from lower-income groups, from whom they take various services, urging them not to cut their salary on the days they are unable to render the services due to inability to come to the workplace. He stressed on the importance of humanity during such times.

He also assured the countrymen that there would not be any shortage of essential items like food, milk, medicines etc. He urged people to not resort to panic buying.

Prime Minister exhorted everyone to work together and contribute fully to overcome the crisis of COVID-19. He urged the citizens not to fall prey to misinformation. Prime Minister said that during the time of such a global pandemic, it is important to ensure that ‘humanity wins and India wins’.