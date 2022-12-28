PM Narendra Modi's 5 HEART-WARMING PDAs with mother Heeraben Modi

PM Narendra Modi has always been a man on mission. For him, entire nation, and Bharatiya Janata Party have been his family. Despite having a complete family - brothers, their children and an enstranged wife - PM Narendra Modi not been seen much with them in public. The only reason for the same has been his devotion towards nation and his party. However, PM Narendra Modi shares an emotional bond with his mother Heeraben Modi.

As PM Narendra Modi's mother is unwell, it reminds us of a times when she is seen with his son Narendra Modi.

Here is a timeline of PM Narendra Modi's meetings with his mother

1. January 2017:

In what is a rare occurrence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet gave his millions of followers a peek into his personal life. The PM in his tweet informed that he skipped his morning yoga session and instead went to meet his 97-year-old mother, Hiraaben in Gandhinagar.

2. September 2022:

On his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi missed his mother as he could not go to Gujarat to seek her blessings as he was in Kuno National Park to release the Namibian cheetahs and, subsequently, took part in programme of a women’s self-help group in Karhal. In his opening remarks during the women’s self-help group convention in Karhal, Sheopur, Modi said that, normally, if there is no programme, he makes every effort to visit his mother, touch her feet and seek her blessings. However, lakhs of hard-working women from Madhya Pradesh have blessed him and, seeing this, his mother would have certainly been happy.



3. On September 17, 2014 marking his 64th birthday, Prime Minister Modi visited his mother in her Gandhinagar residence after driving 23 km from Ahmedabad in a single vehicle ditching the security. This was also his first visit to Gujarat after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014. It was a heartwarming moment for the mother-son pair as Modi touched her feet and sought blessings from Heeraben. She gifted him Rs 5001 as the birthday gift which he later donated to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Jammu and Kashmir.

4. 15 May 2016:

PM Modi posted pictures of his proud mother Heeraben’s first visit to his Race Course Road residence in Delhi. Along with three photographs which showed Modi spending quality time with her mother, the caption “My mother returns to Gujarat. Spent quality time with her after a long time & that too on her 1st visit to RCR,” said it all. Ditching his crisp formal kurta pyjama attire, Modi is seen wearing grey T-shirt and black track pants as he showed his mother the gardens of his house.

5. Public Meetings:

PM Modi noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra. The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

Live TV