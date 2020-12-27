PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, India-Aus 2nd Test Day 2: Top 5 news of the day

Ind vs Aus Live, 2nd Test: Australian bowlers eye early wicket on Day 2

Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins performed superbly in the opening session of Day 2 to dismiss Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Cummins dismissed debutant Gill with full and wide delivery and he claimed the wicket of Pujara for 17 with that nagging fourth-stump line. Tim Paine grabbed a good catch to dismiss Pujara. The game is poised in balance and India need a good partnership to seize the command once again.

Farmer unions ask Centre to resume talks on agri laws on Dec 29



The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting. The farmer unions also put forth a four-point agenda and asked that the campaign launched by the entire state machinery to defame and malign the farmers' movement must stop.

PM Narendra Modi to address 2020's last Mann Ki Baat today



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. The address by PM Modi comes amid the raging farmers' protest and fears of mutated Coronavirus strain. Notably, this will also be his last broadcast for this year.

CBSE classes 10, 12 board exam dates on Dec 31

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal informed that datesheet for the 2021 CBSE board examinations will be declared on December 31 evening. "Major announcements for students and parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned," he tweeted. Earlier this month, the minister, in a virtual address to teachers, had said that board exams would be conducted after February next year.

Delhi sees 655 new COVID cases, lowest since Aug 16



Delhi recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 more fatalities due to the disease, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98%, authorities said. The case tally mounted to over 6.22 lakh in the city and the death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 10,437, they said. The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 6,921 on Saturday.