PM Narendra Modi's social media reach - Twitter 53 million, Facebook 44 million, Instagram 35 million, Youtube 4.5 million

Social media was set abuzz on Monday (March 2, 2020) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted on quitting all social media handles on Sunday (March 8). PM Modi's post grabbed several reactions seconds after it was posted on Twitter.

PM Modi tweeted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Will keep you all posted" and the same words were shared by him on his Facebook and Instagram handle. The prime minister didn't mention any reason as to why he wanted to take an exit from social media platforms leaving netizens guessing.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

PM Modi's tweet was retweeted more than 23,000 times and was liked by over more than 71,000 users on Twitter.

PM Modi is one of the most followed politicians on social media globally with 44 million followers on Facebook, about 53 million followers on Twitter and more than 35.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million subscribers on Youtube.

He is the most followed Indian on Twitter and most followed world leader on Instagram.

The Indian Prime Minister is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures and sharing thoughts.

Talking about the follower's number, US President Donald Trump, who recently visited India had said that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told him that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "number two" on Facebook in terms of followers and that he is number one.