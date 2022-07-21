Players Can Look Forward to In-Game Events, the Introduction of Additional Playable Pokémon, and Much More

Pokémon UNITE, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Thursday, July 21. To mark the occasion, TiMi Studio Group and The Pokémon Company revealed today a lineup of exciting updates and events taking place in-game, including the addition of even more Pokémon.

Unite License and Holowear Log-In Bonus Gifts

Period: Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PDT – Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT

For up to five days during the event period, players will receive a Pokémon Unite license and Holowear when they log in. If players already own the Unite license or Holowear, they will receive 100 Aeos coins instead for each Unite license and Holowear they already own.

Day 1: Pikachu + Fashionable Style: Pikachu

Day 2: Lucario + Concert Style: Lucario

Day 3: Blastoise + Firefighter Style: Blastoise

Day 4: Snorlax + Bedtime Style: Snorlax

Day 5: Sylveon + Checkered Style: Sylveon

Six New Unite Licenses

Three new Unite licenses will be added soon to Pokémon UNITE, and three more Unite licenses will be revealed in September!

Thursday, July 21: Glaceon

Wednesday, August 3: Buzzwole

Monday, August 15: Tyranitar

Anniversary Cake Challenge

Period: Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PDT – Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT

During the event period, players can receive frosting for logging in, battling, and completing missions. By collecting frosting, players can complete the anniversary cake and receive various rewards.

Introducing Boss Rush

For a limited time, players can take part in Pokémon UNITE’s first PvE-style quick-battle event in which they work together with other players to defeat powerful Boss Pokémon that appear one after another. The higher a team’s score in the Boss Rush rankings, the better the rewards they’ll receive.

Period 1: Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Sunday, July 24, 2022

Period 2: Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Sunday, August 7, 2022

Period 3: Sunday, August 14, 2022 – Sunday, August 21, 2022

New Feature - Pokémon Boost Emblems

Pokémon boost emblems are being added to the pool of items that players can obtain as energy rewards. There are three grades of Pokémon boost emblem: gold, silver, and bronze. Players can create custom loadouts to use the effects of Pokémon boost emblems in battle.

Icy Glaceon Challenge

Timing: Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PDT – Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT

Players can earn Glaceon’s Unite license after completing the special mission challenge. Glaceon is an Attacker Pokémon, and its Unite Move is Glacial Stage. New Holowear will also be released at the start of the event!

Battle Pass Season 9: Band Style – Pikachu

Period: Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PDT – Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT

Starting Thursday, July 21, 2022, players can take part in the latest battle pass season, which features Band Style: Pikachu Holowear and Songstress Style: Wigglytuff Holowear. Battle Pass Season 9 will also include special battle pass missions that reward players with Battle Pass Special Tickets. Players can exchange these tickets at the Exchange Booth for Holowear, Trainer fashion items, and other rewards from Battle Pass Season 1 and Battle Pass Season 2.

Ranked Matches Season 5 Begins

Timing: Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PDT – Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT

Starting Thursday, July 21, the next season of ranked matches will begin. The reward for reaching Ultra rank is Tuxedo Style: Decidueye.

For more information about Pokémon UNITE, please visit

https://unite.pokemon.com/en-us/

