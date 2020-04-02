Police, health officials attacked at several places as lockdown over coronavirus COVID-19 continues

New Delhi: As India witnesses a sharp rise in coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours with the total number of infections rising to 1834, there are reports of alleged attacks on health department officials and police officers on several occassions in different cities during their coronavirus check up rounds.

Punjab

Police were attacked by people from Nurpur Hakima village in Moga district who insisted to be let out from their village during a nation-wide lockdown. The shutdown has been called to stop the spread of the COVID-19 infection. The attack left a senior police official injured, while a case has been registered against 27 people, five persons including a woman have been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh

A day after an attack on Health Department officials in Nauchandi area of Meerut district, there was another attck on another team on Thursday in Kanker Khera's daempur village. These officials were going from door-to-door to check on the suspected coronavirus patients and collecting data from them. The police reached the incident site and arrested four accused.

Bihar

Some anti-social elements attacked a medical team who had gone to bring a suspected COVID-19 families to quarantine in Hazratganj of Munger-Kasim Bazar police station area of Bihar. A family member had died of coronavirus and the family members was being brought in for quarantine purpose. When the policemen showed up at the spot and after taking strict action the anti-social elements ran away. The people from the society then sent six family members of the deceased with the medical team.

Madhya Pradesh

In Silawatpura of Indore, a team of doctors was abused and pelted with stones even the Municipal Corporation employees who were cleaning the area were beaten up and abused. Additional SP Rupesh Vyas has said that action will be taken against those who were involved in these incidents.

West Bengal

In another incident, during a funeral procession of a coronavirus patient in Kolkata, people gathered in large numbers and did not allow the police to cremate the body. People said that the person who died was infected with coronavirus and burning the body will have an impact on the people living around the area. The crowd became unruly despite repeated requests from the police.