Irrfan Khan

Politicians mourn death of 'exceptional actor' Irrfan Khan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (April 24) expressed deep shock over the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Tuesday (April 28).

“Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace,” tweeted the Delhi CM.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

"I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. Versatile Actor - He will be forever cherished as one of the finest actors of Indian Cinema. May he Rest in Peace," tweeted NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Irrfan, as he would like people to call him, was Indian cinema's one of the finest finds who made a mark globally with his acting prowess. He battled neuroendocrine tumour – a deadly rare form of cancer - for nearly two years. The powerhouse performer went to London for treatment. 

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons. Born on January 7, 1966, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Irrfan was born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan to a Muslim Pashtun family.

Irrfan Khan
