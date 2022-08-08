Popular digital creator Sanyam Sharam to star in an upcoming web show

Who doesn't know Sanyam Sharma? This boy is taking social media by storm with his unrivalled entertainment skills. Speaking of entertainment, how can we miss films and series? Since they are the ultimate destination for every artist, Sanyam Sharma, too, is ready to get into the world of web series.

We have nosed out that this digital sensation will be seen playing the lead role in a web show for Civic Studios, which will be aired on an online platform. He has already completed the shooting for the show and will make an announcement anytime soon. Sharing his excitement, Sanyam couldn't stop gushing about it, "It's been a wonderful journey working with great talents. I am grateful for this opportunity dropped by Civic Studios in my lap. I've given my best and hope that people grace it with love."

Sanyam Sharma also did a show for Hotstar and, lately, he has been encountering a lot of casting queries. Therefore, there are high chances we might keep seeing him on the big screen. Addressing his love for films, we remember him saying, "Cinema is my ultimate goal and my sole passion. I have been longing to be a part of the film world since childhood." Don't we all know how big of a heart Sanyam has for acting in films?

We wish Sanyam our best! And believe in him and his talent and that he will go very far in the entertainment industry. Aren't you excited to see him on the big screen? Well, we are!

Until Sanyam Sharam hits the silver screen, we shall enjoy watching his side-splitting, funny, and relatable reels. Many of his reels have hit more than a million views, like "How Society Expects Men to Be," "Women These Days Part-2," "Road Trip with Girl Bestfriend," "Reasons for Being Single," "Every Girl Bestfriend Ever," and many, many more. You can watch these reels on his Instagram at @sharmajikabadabeta

Sanyam Sharam has also worked with brands like Wikipedia, Philips, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Flipkart, Vicks, and many more.

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)