The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is workiang to ensure a stable and efficient union cabinet by accommodating the demands of its allies. According to Zee News sources, a formula has been devised for the distribution of cabinet positions in the 2024 ministry. The formula indicates that each allied party will receive one cabinet berth for every five MPs and one Minister of State position for every two MPs.

Based on this formula, TDP with 16 MPs is set to get 3 positions in the Union Cabinet, and JDU with 12 MPs is likely to get 2 posts in the Union Cabinet along with a MoS position.

With the Kingmakers JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu hailing from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, these states are likely to gain more representation in the central government. In 2014, Bihar had five ministers in the central cabinet, which increased to six in 2019. Following this trend, Bihar is expected to have eight ministers in 2024.

As per the Zee News TV sources, 18 ministers are likely from the ally parties. LJP’s Chirag Paswan is likely to be given one cabinet berth. Also, Jitan Ram Manjhi may hold a position in the centre.

There are discussions about boosting the Yadav community's representation in the central government, with Nityanand Rai being a potential candidate for this role. The BJP and JDU are expected to receive an equal number (3-3) of ministerial positions in the central cabinet.

While, the BJP has made it clear that it will hold onto several key Ministeries like Home, Defence, MEA and Finance, sources indicate that Nitish Kumar has asked for Rail Ministry.