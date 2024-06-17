Advertisement
MOSQUE COLLAPSES

Portion Of Mosque Collapses In Old Delhi, No One Injured

Locals claimed that the mosque collapsed only after the road caved in. However, police said that they will probe the incident.

|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 09:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Front portion of a two-storey mosque collapsed on Monday minutes after cracks were noticed on its walls in Hauz Qazi area in old Delhi, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place at around 1 pm in Chudiwala locality, they said, adding that the mosque was evacuated before its collapse.

Visuals from the site showed clouds of dust engulfing the area as the Sang-e-Marmar Masjid collapsed.

Onlookers and police personnel were seen running away from the spot as dust from the debris gushed through the narrow lane where the religious structure stood.

According to a police officer, fire officials were informed soon after the mosque's walls developed cracks. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the mosque was evacuated, the officer said.

The local police cordoned off the area, he said.

Another police officer said three other buildings adjoining the mosque were also evacuated.

"Around 1 pm, information was received that a wall of a mosque in Chudiwala area has developed a major crack and poses a danger to the building. Police personnel rushed to the place and evacuated the mosque and three other buildings.

"MCD, BSES and disaster management authorities were also informed. Around 1:55 pm, as anticipated, the building of mosque partly collapsed. No one was injured due to timely action taken by police. Police personnel have been deployed to cordon the area around the remaining part of the structure," the officer said.

According to an official from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the mosque collapsed due to its weak foundation. There is no incident of road cave-in in the area, the MCD officer said.

"The mosque collapsed due to weak foundation. There is no case of road subsidence. MCD staff reached the site along with police before collapsing of the mosque," the civic body official said.

