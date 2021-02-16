Positive feedback on agricultural reforms pouring in from across India: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 16, 2021) stated that the Centre is receiving positive feedback from across India on the new agricultural reforms.

PM Narendra Modi while laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake at Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich said the new agri laws will also benefit the small and marginal farmers.

The Prime Minister stated that all types of misinformation were spread against the agriculture reforms and said that those who enacted laws to call foreign companies in the country are scaring farmers with Indian companies.

छोटे और सीमांत किसानों के जीवन में समृद्धि और खुशहाली लाने के लक्ष्य के साथ आज सरकार कृषि क्षेत्र में अनेक महत्वपूर्ण कार्य कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/n2BnbTEZNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021

"These lies and propaganda stand exposed," PM said.

During the video conference address, he informed that after the enactment of the new laws, paddy procurement was doubled in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 2020.

PM said that the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has already released Rs 1 lakh crore to the sugarcane farmers and that the Center has also given thousands of crores of rupees to the state Governments to enable sugar mills to pay the farmers.

Prime Minister Modi assured that the Centre is making every possible effort to improve the life of the village and the farmers.

He asserted, how can anyone believe the canard of usurping the farmer's land through agriculture reform laws.

"Our goal is to make every citizen empowered, our pledge is to make the country Atmanirbhar and we are dedicated to this task," PM said.

He concluded his address with a reference to Goswami Tulsidas's Ramcharitramanas which meant that any task undertaken with the right intention and Lord Ram in one's heart, is bound to be successful.

Celebrating 75 years of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. https://t.co/fYQ2ViZRoR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's border since late November 2020 and are demanding the new farm laws to be repealed.

