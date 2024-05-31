Prajwal Revanna Interrogated In Sexual Abuse Case, Will SIT Conduct A Potency Test?

Prajwal Revanna Sex Abuse Case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) inerrogated JD (S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case at the Bengaluru Airport soon upon his return from Germany. The 33-year-old now suspended MP, who arrived from Munich, was taken to the CID office for interrogation, sources in the SIT said. The SIT is also contemplating a potency test on Prajwal, reports PTI.

"He (Prajwal Revanna) has come to Bengaluru to come before the SIT and give his cooperation for interrogation purposes. Yesterday, he was held at immigration centre which is right as per the procedure. The reason why he has come is to cooperate with the investigation and that is what he has been doing. Additionally, he requested to media kindly not to do any media trial," says advocate Arun G, lawyer of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

The anticipatory bail application filed by Revanna earlier is also expected to be considered void as the JD (S) suspended MP has already been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as per ANI report. The report further mentions that the SIT may request the court to hand over Prajwal to their custody. Judicial custody will also result in imprisonment.

Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. Revanna fled the country on April 26, Karnataka's polling day, and has been hiding in an undisclosed location for 34 days He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

Earlier, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday. Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case in which her husband was earlier arrested.