Prajwal Revanna, Accused In Sex Abuse Case, Flies Back From Germany To Face Arrest At Bengaluru Airport

Karnataka Sex Scandal Case: Prajwal Revanna, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MP and prime accused in the Karnataka sex abuse case on Thursday boarded a flight from Germany's Munich and is travelling to Bengaluru, news agency IANS quoted a SIT source as saying. The flight left Munich at approximately 4.10 p.m. (Indian time) and is scheduled to arrive at Kempegowda International Airport at approximately 12.30 a.m, IANS quoted the source as saying. Prajwal Revanna is likely going to check out between 12.45 am to 1 am on Friday, where Karnataka SIT sleuths are waiting to take him into custody upon his arrival.

When the JD-S MP arrives, SIT officers positioned at the airport are directed to take him into custody. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara also confirmed the information about Prajwal Revanna's return to Bengaluru. An arrest warrant has already been issued for the Hassan MP.

Prajwal Revanna fled the country on April 26, Karnataka's polling day, and has been hiding in an undisclosed location for 34 days. He claimed in a video that he would appear before the investigating authorities on May 31 at 10 a.m. A court-issued warrant and a Blue Corner notice are in place against him. Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened at Bengaluru airport and its surrounding areas to prevent any untoward incidents. The SIT officers also met with Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda to discuss security arrangements.

What Are The Allegatations Against Prajwal?

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and the NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is accused of sexually abusing women. The cases of sexual abuse came to light after several pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos of Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha election on April 26.

Charges Filled Against JD(S) MP

The SIT has filed charges against Prajwal under IPC Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape on the same woman repeatedly), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in an unwelcome manner, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on a woman), and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing an image of a woman in a private act without her consent), as well as Sections of the Information Technology Act.