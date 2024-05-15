Prajwal Revanna Sex Tapes Row: JDS MP To Return To India? Check Details

Janta Dal Secular MP from Hassan and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is on run after getting accused in an alleged sex scandal is likely to return on Thursday to Bengaluru.

As per a report from NDTV, The Hassan MP booked a returning ticket on a Lufthansa Airlines flight that is scheduled to land at 12.30 am tomorrow on Bengaluru airport from Munich in Germany. The same report suggested that the tickets were booked on the same day when Revanna booked his tickets to Germany, a day before an FIR was registered against him.

To find Revanna, a lookout and a Blue Corner alert have been issued and after the ticket booking appeared the Karnataka SIT investigating the ‘obscene video case’ has alerted the airport authorities.

The FIR was lodged on May 8 in Bengaluru, reported PTI citing the sources inside the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted to probe the case. The first FIR relates to the alleged molestation of his cook in Holenarasipura, Hassan. H.D. Revanna, Prajwal's father and the MLA for Holenarasipura, is also implicated in this case. The second accusation involves the alleged rape of a JD(S) worker at gunpoint.

Days before the Lok Sabha elections several videos of Revanna went viral on social media.

Following the allegations, Revanna had said in a post on social media platform ‘X’, he said, “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”

His father HD Revanna had been arrested on charges of kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case. But yesterday, a special court of people's representatives granted him conditional bail, and he has been released from Parappana Agrahara Jail.

HD Revanna has labelled the case as a "political conspiracy," stating, "In my four decades of political experience, I have never witnessed anything of this nature."