Prakhar Kalhans: A leader working persistently for nation-building

There are thousands of political leaders in the world, but there aren't many that match up to the characteristics of successful leadership. Many political leaders, in reality, appear to be lacking in some of the most important leadership qualities, such as ethics and accountability. It's no accident that the term ‘politician’ is associated with a lot of negative connotations. However, history has shown that only a select few come close to embodying the principles of leadership and displaying the characteristics of a successful political leader. One such rising political leader of our country is Prakhar Kalhans. He is a representative of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming 2022 Assembly Elections from 289 Bhinga Shravasti.

Above and beyond any short-term personal rewards, Prakhar believes that political leadership necessitates a focus on a country's long-term improvement. He suggests that our country’s political leadership requires a collision of dedication and honesty, as well as the ability to assess a situation and make a decision based on what is best for the majority. Talking about his academic qualifications, Prakhar Kalhans holds a degree of Bachelors in Business Administration from Lancaster University, London (United Kingdom). While he was pursuing the course he was the secretary of the Indian Society of Students Union of the university. He also holds a Degree of Masters’ in Business Administration and currently, he is pursuing an LLB degree.

When asked what in his perspective are the qualities of a true political leader Prakhar said, “Honesty and integrity are two key characteristics of a successful leader. Leaders succeed because they stick to their core values and convictions, which is impossible without ethics. Perhaps the most difficult task a leader faces is of persuading others to follow them. This can only be accomplished through leading by example and inspiring your followers. Our leaders should always keep in mind that when things are rough, we look up to them to see how they handle it. Another important factor is that you should think optimistically as a leader, and your good attitude should be reflected in your actions. When faced with adversity, a leader must remain calm and encouraging. You will succeed if you excel at motivating your coworkers.”

Talking about his past experience he was a BJP campaigner in the 2012 assembly elections and later he also worked as a campaigner in the 2015 Zilla Panchayat elections. Prakhar introduced the Tiranga Yatra in 2016 and requested the Prime Minister that the work of patriotism should be done compulsorily in the entire country. Keeping this in view, on July 16, 2016, the Honourable Prime Minister accepted his advice.

He also announced the Tiranga Yatra across the country on the occasion of independence and was also a member of BJP District Executive of Balrampur in the 2017 Assembly

Elections. Further, in the same year, he was also seen as a prominent campaigner of BJP from the Gainsari assembly constituency.

Apart from working as a political leader, he has also contributed to society with his philanthropist cause for the upliftment of our country and the eradication of poverty. He has cooperated in the education of the poor children of the area and also worked as a helping hand in the treatment of all the health-related problems of all the people of the area. Prakhar has also organised free health camps every season. His biggest contribution was helping in the migration of labourers in the Pandemic period in the year 2020 as in his opinion, they should return home safely and their financial needs should be fulfilled. He has also played a major role in girls’ education in his area and in the winter season he distributed blankets and arranged bonfires by setting up a pandal 'Rainbasera' in the cold for the poor and helpless people of the area.

Prakhar has always been a strong supporter of the statement that politics and philanthropy go hand in hand as both are for social causes. The main character of this political prodigy is to present his party and not just himself. Given the fact that politics can be confusing and dirty, Prakhar strikes a balance between what is appropriate for the country and living by the motto, "the nation before self." As a result, he is empowered to take drastic measures in the national interest if necessary.

(Brand Desk Content)