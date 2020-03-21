Precautions not panic, PM Modi's appeal to people amid COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated caution to the people and advised them not to panic even as the total number of positive cases for the deadly coronavirus reached 283. Taking to social media platform Twitter, PM Modi asked people to stay at home and in the town or city where they are currently residing, adding that unnecessary travels will not help anyone.

"Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others," he tweeted. "In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact. This is the time we should all listen to the advice given by doctors and authorities," he further tweeted.

"All those who have been told to stay at home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," said the PM further.

Indian Railways has cautioned people not to travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary after several COVID-19 positive passengers were found to be travelling in trains. In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Indian Railways said, ''Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens. Citizens are advised to practice social distancing and follow quarantine requirements.''

In other tweets, Railways informed that ''4 passengers travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach have been tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. They came to India from Dubai last week. All concerned have been alerted to take necessary action.''

According to information, 584 trains have been cancelled completely and the rest 125 trains partially.

The Indian Railways has already announced the suspension of train services of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail and express trains, which were scheduled to start their journeys on Sunday due to call of `Janata Curfew`.

According to the order issued by the railway ministry, no passenger or express train will originate from any railway station of the country between Saturday and Sunday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday. This will lead to the cancellation of around 2400 passenger and 1300 express trains.