Pregnant women can now register on Cowin or walk in to the nearest vaccination centre to get themselves jabbed

Expecting mothers, who have been scared of contracting the coronavirus, can now heave a sigh of relief. Pregnant women can now register on Cowin or walk in to the nearest COVID vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated.

Union Health Ministry approves the vaccination of pregnant women against #COVID19. Pregnant women may now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated, says the Ministry pic.twitter.com/1iqwktSErX — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The Union Health Ministry on June 25 had said that pregnant women can be vaccinated against the COVID-19. While addressing a press conference on behalf of the Union Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said, "The Ministry of Health has given guidelines that the vaccine can be given to the pregnant woman." He added, "The vaccine is useful for the pregnant woman and it should be given."

The Union Health Ministry has prepared a fact-sheet to guide frontline workers and vaccinators on counselling pregnant women about the value and precautions of the COVID-19 vaccine so that they can make an informed decision. The Ministry and doctors have said that though more than 90% infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalisation, rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few and that might affect the foetus also. “It is, therefore, advised that a pregnant woman should take COVID-19 vaccine,” the document said.

Experts point out that there is no proof to support that COVID-19 vaccines hamper fertility for pregnant or lactating women, and are absolutely safe to get, since immune reactions aren't linked to reproductive functioning. However, worldwide very few vaccines have been used for trials in pregnant women. Moderna's COVID vaccine, which is the newest entrant in India's COVID vaccine list, has been approved for use in some countries on pregnant women.

Live TV