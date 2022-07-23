New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday (July 23) asked parties to rise above partisan politics in the national interest and decide what is necessary for people’s welfare, PTI reported. In his farewell address to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at Parliament's Central Hall, Kovind said he always considered himself a part of the larger family, which included the members of parliament, saying they have a special place in his heart. “They may have differences at times like any family has, but they should work together for the larger interests of the country,” the outgoing President said.

Stressing on the value of peace and harmony, Kovind said MPs should follow Gandhian philosophy while exercising the rights of debate and dissent in Parliament. President Kovind’s remarks come in the wake of frequent disruptions in the parliamentary proceedings due to the Opposition's protests over several issues.

President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell ceremony by the MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is underway at the Parliament.



Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart: President Ram Nath Kovind



President Kovind said India’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic were praised across the world. “World is struggling because of Covid pandemic. I hope we learn lessons from the pandemic, we forgot that we are all part of nature. In difficult times, India's efforts were praised all across the world,” ANI quoted Kovind as saying.

Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ends on Sunday, also congratulated his successor Droupadi Murmu who will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, becoming the country’s second woman and first tribal leader to assume the top constitutional post. He said the country will benefit from her guidance. “I will always be grateful to citizens of country for giving me opportunity to serve as President,” Kovind added.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the leaders who were present at the farewell ceremony of President Kovind.

Earlier on Friday night, PM Modi had hosted dinner in Kovind's honour. President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Members of the Union council of ministers, chief ministers of various states, other dignitaries including many Padma awardees, as well as tribal leaders attended the dinner.

