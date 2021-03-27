हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India's 14th president Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind's health condition stable, Army hospital refers him to AIIMS

President Ram Nath Kovind was under observation at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday (March 27). following chest discomfort.

President Ram Nath Kovind&#039;s health condition stable, Army hospital refers him to AIIMS

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for further investigation into his health condition by the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday (March 27).

The hospital informed that his condition is stable. The President was under observation at the hospital following chest discomfort yesterday.

"The President is being supervised by doctors after regular medical checkups. The President has expressed his thanks to all the well-wishers who have come to know about his health," the office of President of India tweeted.

The President on Friday (March 26) visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh had enquired about the President`s health. "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji`s son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," the PMO tweeted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India's 14th president Ram Nath KovindNarendra ModiAIIMS
Next
Story

Suez Canal: India chalks out 4 point plan to deal with blockage situation

Must Watch

PT32M1S

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple in Bangladesh